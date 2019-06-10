Garth Brooks ready to roll into Regina for second concert

It's official, Garth Brooks will be in Regina with not one, but two concerts at Mosaic Stadium.

Brooks has added a second concert after his Saturday, Aug. 10 night concert sold out in 59 minutes and set an all-time attendance record for Mosaic Stadium. The second concert takes place on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

Premier Scott Moe had promised Garth Brooks a Roughriders' jersey with his name on it in return for the second concert, which is now awaiting the country superstar.

Promise made, promise kept: a <a href="https://twitter.com/sskroughriders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sskroughriders</a> jersey is now waiting for <a href="https://twitter.com/garthbrooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarthBrooks</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GARTHinREGINA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GARTHinREGINA</a> <a href="https://t.co/N88pn5HBy5">pic.twitter.com/N88pn5HBy5</a> —@PremierScottMoe

This will be Brooks' first time headlining a concert in Regina, SK and the first-ever country concert event at Mosaic Stadium. It's the only Canadian show on Brooks' stadium tour so far.



Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster Express (855) 985-5500. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on June 14th.



Tickets will cost a total of $94.95, which includes fees and applicable taxes.