Garth Brooks ready to roll into Regina for second concert
Premier Scott Moe throws in Roughriders' jersey with Brooks' name on it to sweeten the deal
It's official, Garth Brooks will be in Regina with not one, but two concerts at Mosaic Stadium.
Brooks has added a second concert after his Saturday, Aug. 10 night concert sold out in 59 minutes and set an all-time attendance record for Mosaic Stadium. The second concert takes place on Friday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.
Premier Scott Moe had promised Garth Brooks a Roughriders' jersey with his name on it in return for the second concert, which is now awaiting the country superstar.
Promise made, promise kept: a <a href="https://twitter.com/sskroughriders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sskroughriders</a> jersey is now waiting for <a href="https://twitter.com/garthbrooks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GarthBrooks</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GARTHinREGINA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GARTHinREGINA</a> <a href="https://t.co/N88pn5HBy5">pic.twitter.com/N88pn5HBy5</a>—@PremierScottMoe
This will be Brooks' first time headlining a concert in Regina, SK and the first-ever country concert event at Mosaic Stadium. It's the only Canadian show on Brooks' stadium tour so far.
Tickets can only be purchased at ticketmaster.ca/garthbrooks or Ticketmaster Express (855) 985-5500. Please note there will be no ticket sales at the venue box office or Ticketmaster outlets on June 14th.
Tickets will cost a total of $94.95, which includes fees and applicable taxes.
