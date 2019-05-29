Garth Brooks will play Mosaic Stadium in Regina later this summer — rain or shine. It's the only Canadian show on Brooks' stadium tour so far.

Tickets for the Aug. 10 show go on sale June 7 and will be $94.95, including fees and taxes. There will be an eight ticket limit and there will be no advance box office sales.

"This is why we built the stadium, was to have events like this coming, world class events like Garth Brooks, coming here," Mayor Michael Fougere said on Wednesday.

"So we are very pleased and honoured to have him coming here for the concert. It's gonna be fantastic."

🇨🇦 The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour is coming to YOU 🇨🇦 <br><br>Announcing the FIRST EVER country concert in Mosaic Stadium <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GARTHinREGINA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GARTHinREGINA</a> August 10, 2019<br><br>Tickets ON SALE Friday, June 7 at 10am CST ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/OEGfgnBI8W">https://t.co/OEGfgnBI8W</a> - Team GARTH <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQR</a> <a href="https://t.co/XwK3yO2yrx">pic.twitter.com/XwK3yO2yrx</a> —@garthbrooks

It'll be the first country show to be played at Mosaic Stadium, which has played host to bands like Guns N' Roses and The Eagles in the past.

"We have lots of examples of why the stadium is built, that diversifies beyond football and showcases our city and the stadium itself," Fougere said.

"It puts us on the map as being a destination for entertainment, for sport and all sorts of activities."

The NHL's Heritage Classic will also be played in the stadium later this year when the Calgary Flames take on the Winnipeg Jets.

And in 2020, it'll be where two teams battle it out for the Grey Cup.

"I think what's so special about is he's only stopping at some of the best stadiums in North America," said Tim Reid, president and CEO of Evraz Place.

Brooks had played a series of shows in Saskatoon in 2016. He played six shows in four days.

Reid said an outdoor show has an entirely different atmosphere than an indoor show, adding he has seen Brooks live in the past.

Brooks has won entertainer of the year at the CMA Music Awards six times, and he's been inducted into several music and songwriter halls of fame.