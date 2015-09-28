Regina looks ahead to 2019 garbage goals

Regina's 2018 progress on garbage and some 2019 goals were reviewed by the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee last week.

Among those goals will be figuring out how to pay for garbage pickup. A model was put forth last year, but it was put on hold. It proposed covering recycling through property taxes and regular garbage pick up through user fees.

The city said it wants to continue developing education strategies to inform people about the rules of garbage. One possibility if people do not comply is "enforcement" — such as a fine — but there is no concrete plan for that yet.

One big change is the introduction of a pilot collection program for organic waste.

"We want to learn what kinds of things work here and what doesn't," Pat Wilson, director of water, waste and environmental services at the City of Regina, said.

Feedback from residents and trying a few different kinds of bags and bins will be important steps in developing the pilot program, Wilson said.

The city is also going to be looking for a consultant to help shape the project.

"It is a mature market, there's lots of folks out there doing this, so we want to learn from them," she said.

'Giving people the incentive to start'

Joanne Fedyk, executive director of the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council, said a city-wide composting program is a good starting point.

"I think it's a matter of giving people the incentive to start," she said.

She said voluntary programs do not get as many people involved.

"Going across a whole city is more efficient and you get a greater volume and definitely a greater diversion from landfill if it's city-wide," she said.

Fedyk said organic waste generated by commercial operations has to be part of the conversation as well.

"If you want to achieve waste diversion targets, we need to develop some capacity to handle that material as well," she said.