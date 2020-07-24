Garage sales now allowed in Sask., with some health guidelines

This weekend is the first where garage sales are allowed to take place in Saskatchewan since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The province announced this week that garage and yard sales would be allowed — under certain health guidelines — as part of Phase 4 of the its reopening plan.

Kendra Dalmas said she was excited when she heard the announcement. She opened up a weekend garage sale at her home in White City Friday.

"My mom just moved in and she had a bunch of stuff so we thought we better get it done while we can," Dalmas said.

Dalmas said she is following the public health order by putting up signage encouraging physical distancing. (CBC News)

The guidelines increased sanitation and posted signage that encourages physical distancing. The province said group events are not permitted and sales must only be held by single households.

Dalmas said that while she doesn't expect things to go back to normal anytime soon, allowing garage sales is a step in the right direction.

"We're still doing the hand sanitizer, I have my signs saying social distance, but I'm hoping that things are going to start getting normal eventually," Dalmas said.

Dalmas said she has a station set up for every customer to apply hand sanitizer before entering. She and her family will also be wearing masks and constantly cleaning.

"A lot of our customers are wearing masks, but not everybody of course," she said.

Dalmas had a hand sanitizer station set up for guests to use before they entered. (CBC News)

Dalmas said that she had between 100 and 200 people come through the sale before noon Friday.

"We've been really busy, it's been steady." Dalmas said. "First thing this morning we had like twenty cars that all came at once so we had to kind of hold people back a little bit."