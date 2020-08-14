Garage fire in Carlyle, Sask., caused by lightning: fire department

The Carlyle Fire Department said a structure fire that happened early Thursday morning was caused by an intense lightning storm.

Rob Klassen, deputy fire chief for the town, said fire crews were dispatched to the scene at around 4:55 a.m. CST.

Klassen said the fire was in a two-storey building with a three-car garage on the bottom and living quarters on the top. He said the building was unoccupied and no one was hurt.

"Upon arrival first crews noted that the fire had breached the roof, so we set up a defensive attack at that time with an aerial truck and three hand lines," Klassen said. "We then entered the building with two teams until the upper half of the building, which was the living quarters, collapsed."

Klassen said a "fairly intense" lightning storm was deemed the cause of the fire.

"I've been in the department for 21 years and I think this is my second call where lightning struck a structure and started a fire," Klassen said. "It's fairly rare, I mean it does happen but it's not a common occurrence."

Sheila Boutin owns the building that was destroyed in the fire. She said she and her husband were awake at around 4 a.m. CST Thursday morning due to the lightning storm.

"Me and my husband went downstairs because it was one of the worst lightning storms we've ever seen or heard," Boutin said. "We decided to go upstairs to our own bedroom and when we got up there my husband thought he smelled smoke."

Boutin said the structure 'pretty much burned right down to the ground.' (Submitted by Sheila Boutin)

Boutin said her husband checked the deck and out their front door to locate where the smoke was coming from. She said he thought the neighbours house was on fire, but he couldn't see anything.

"We just kind of left it and went to bed and then just minutes later we kind of heard some vehicles going up and down our street," Boutin said. "Then we heard voices outside and seconds later there was the doorbell ringing constantly."

Boutin said they were then informed that their garage and guest house was on fire. She said fire crews were able to retrieve the vehicles from the garage before the entire building was engulfed in flames.

Boutin said her daughter's family had moved out of the unit six months ago.

"We're just thankful for our neighbours and the response of the fire department," Boutin said. "It's awesome living in a small town like this and everyone pulls together."