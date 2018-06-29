Garage break and enters on the rise in Regina

Regina police are warning people to lock garages and take garage door openers out of cars parked outside, as reports of garage break and enters climb in the city.

From Jan. 1 to June 28, there have been 363 garage break and enters, an increase of 22 per cent from that same time frame in 2017.

Garage break and enters have been reported throughout the city, but police said that the Rosemont-Mount Royal neighbourhood seems to be a particular target for thieves.

Police urge residents to take the following proactive measures against break and enters:

Securely lock all garage doors, outside doors and doors that lead into the home.

Remove garage door openers from cars parked on the street or driveway. Thieves can use these to steal goods from garages or even get access into people's houses.

Check the condition of garage doors; a weak or damaged door or lock could be easily forced open.

Install motion sensor lights by your driveway/doors.

Police also ask anyone who sees suspicious activity to call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500.