Hire more corrections staff for overcrowded jails, SGEU says

More money is needed to hire workers for Saskatchewan's jails to address overcrowding and gang violence, according to the union representing corrections staff.

Bob Bymoen said violence is resulting in employees walking out the door in look of work elsewhere, adding that corrections is "constantly hiring."

"A lot of the young people coming in, they come in and they tried for a while and then they go. You know, it's not worth it — and that's got to change," Bymoen said Friday during a phone call from British Columbia.

The Saskatchewan Government and General Employees Union (SGEU) issued a news release Friday calling for more money to hire staff, which Bymoen said is an immediate need. The province is scheduled to address the SGEU's concerns at a news conference Friday.

Bymoen said the SGEU release was prompted by violence at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre that left several injured and the facility in a multi-day lockdown.

He said gangs are increasingly more sophisticated in their operations, which also poses a problem when someone comes in from the street with a target in mind. Often, other inmates and employees are caught in the crossfire, Bymoen said.

"Staff are coming to me talking about internal assault," Bymoen said, adding gang violence is common in jails.

"I think we don't see where the governments have any choice but to put the resources into this stuff that was required to keep people safe."