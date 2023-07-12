Come on down! Want to get on a game show?

For as long as she can remember, CBC producer Anna-May Zeviar, also known as the Deal Diva, has been obsessed with game shows.

She used to watch The Price is Right every day after school and dreamed that one day, she'd be sitting in contestant's row and maybe even win a new car.

Well, she hasn't won a new car yet, but she has been to a few game shows and did manage to win some prizes!

Anna-May Zeviar, aka the Deal Diva, is called to the stage to play for prizes on Let's Make a Deal. (Anna-May Zeviar)

You can apply to be on Family Feud Canada on CBC by clicking here. But if you've ever thought about heading to Los Angeles and trying your luck at a big American game show, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

Click the link below to hear the Deal Diva's conversation with the Afternoon Edition's Garth Materie about maximizing your chances of winning on TV.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 8:14 Deal Diva: Game shows Have you ever dreamed of winning big on a game show? Anna-May Zeviar is CBC Saskatchewan's Deal Diva. She also knows firsthand how to win big. She joins Afternoon Edition host Garth Materie with some advice.

Anna-May Zeviar, aka the Deal Diva, watches are her prize is revealed on Let's Make a Deal. (Anna-May Zeviar)

