Environment Canada issues funnel cloud advisory for southern Sask.

Much of southern Saskatchewan was put under a funnel cloud advisory Wednesday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms, which could lead to the development of funnel clouds, were forecasted for a swath across the southern part of the province Wednesday afternoon and into the early evening.

Areas affected included Regina, Saskatoon, Fort Qu'Appelle, Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Yorkton.

Funnel clouds have weak rotations and usually aren't dangerous on the ground, but have the potential to turn into landspout tornadoes, the advisory said.

If the weather conditions become favourable for the development of more severe weather, such as landspout tornadoes, a watch would be issued. If such weather was either imminent or occurring, a warning would be issued.

Environment Canada reminds people to take funnel cloud sightings seriously. Funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning and can develop into more extreme weather.

