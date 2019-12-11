Funding programs like transit through city reserves unsustainable, Regina mayor says

Regina mayor Michael Fougere says using the city's reserve funding to pay for expenses like an airport transit route is unsustainable because the reserves are meant to cover emergency costs, not operating costs.

During Tuesday's budget deliberations, city council approved $292,000 in funding for transit, which will be paid for by a projected budget surplus.

"That's not sustainable," Fougere said. "We're going to have to find a way to square that circle as we go forward."

City council approved two motions for a three-year pilot project bus route from downtown Regina to the airport, pegged at a $144,000 cost in 2020.

They also fast-tracked a bus route for the upcoming Westerra neighbourhood, located just off of west Dewdney Avenue, near the bypass and Pinkie Road, which will cost $98,000. Bus service is expected by the spring.

Thirdly, council set aside $50,000 to decrease the customer wait list for Paratransit — a joint provincial program — to reduce the customer wait list and volume of unaccommodated trips.

Fougere supported the motion on the grounds that he write a letter to the Saskatchewan government calling on the appropriate provincial department to chip in.

"My view is that we don't have a strong business case," Fougere said of the airport route.

Fougere, who voted against the route expansion, said negotiations with the airport — who will cover some costs —have not been finalized, nor have hotel associations been consulted.

"Until we have those partnerships in place, locked down, I felt it was premature."

'Why wasn't this in the budget?'

Councillors Andrew Stevens and Bob Hawkins asked administration why a transit route was not considered in budget deliberations after a reminder that there were negotiations with the Regina Airport Authority to cover some costs of the transit expansion.

"Why wasn't this in the budget?" Hawkins asked.

The decision was made because the transit route was not high on a list of priorities heading into budget talks, council heard.

James Bogusz, CEO of the airport authority, said the airport is offering $300,000 over three years to chip in on operating costs of the expanded route. The airport authority is also willing to construct bus stops on its own dime.

"This was in hopes that it would help reduce the costs to the city and thus allow them to give us that consideration for for this new service," Bogusz said Wednesday.

Currently, city administration is projecting a $6.5 million surplus, which would go into the general reserve funds, taking it to $23.9 million.

The cost of covering the transit money would reduce the funds down to $23.6 million, if it's finalized.

The meeting also saw the approval of the 2020 budget for the Regina Police Service. The service was requesting $96 million, just under a $4 million hike over the $92 million budget last year.

Budget deliberations will continue Friday afternoon.