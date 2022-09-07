Fugitive suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage is dead

Myles Sanderson, the main suspect in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan, has died shortly after been arrested. Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, will speak on the investigation at RCMP Headquarters in Regina.

The main suspect in the recent stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has died shortly after being captured, multiple sources have confirmed to CBC News.

Myles Sanderson was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was taken into police custody near Rosthern, Sask., at about 3:30 p.m. CST Wednesday, according to RCMP.

Around 3:00 p.m. CST, Saskatchewan RCMP issued an emergency alert about a person with a knife travelling in a vehicle, last seen in Wakaw, about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

RCMP told people in the Wakaw area to seek shelter immediately and shelter in place. They warned people to be cautious about letting others into their residence, to not approach suspicious persons or pick up hitchhikers.

Two RCMP vehicles sit near a white truck at the scene where Myles Sanderson was arrested. Sanderson is the suspect in a series of stabbings in Saskatchewan this past weekend. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

The stabbing rampage left 10 people dead and another 18 injured in 13 different crime scenes in the James Smith Cree Nation area and in the nearby village of Weldon, Sask.

Immense relief

Before news of his death, people expressed immense relief that Sanderson was caught.

Darryl Burns, brother of Lydia Gloria Burns, a front-line worker who died in the rampage , said the family can now prepare for his sister's return and is planning a wake for her tonight.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) also said in a statement before the arrest that it's relieved Sanderson has been arrested.

"Now people can start to feel safe again but also now is the time for healing to begin," said STC Chief Mark Arcand, who lost his sister and nephew in the attacks.

Dennis Helmuth, mayor of Rosthern, which is about six kilometres from where the arrest was made, told CBC News Network the town is feeling some comfort today.

"Mostly a feeling of relief and I think incredible sadness is going to become dominant as we continue to come to grips with what has happened in our province," he said.

WATCH | Videos show scene of Sask. arrest: Videos show scene of Sask. arrest Duration 0:36 Videos taken on Wednesday from passing cars show multiple RCMP vehicles surrounding the scene of the arrest of Myles Sanderson near Rosthern, Sask.

Authorities had been searching for Sanderson since Sunday.

Sanderson was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. His brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, was also facing charges before he was found dead on Monday.

Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, will provide more information later this evening at 7:30 p.m. CST.