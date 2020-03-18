Skip to Main Content
Fuel prices in Saskatoon and Regina continuing downward slump
It'll cost you about 72.9 to 74.9 cents per litre for regular grade gasoline at places like Costco, depending on which city you're in.

Prices low due to oversupply on global market

The gasoline prices in Saskatchewan's two largest cities have continued on a downward trend amid a global oversupply of oil. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Fuel prices in Saskatchewan's two largest cities have continued a downward slump amid a global oversupply of oil. 

GasBuddy.com said prices over the last three months have been trending downward since about February.

Saskatoon prices at both Costco locations were two cents cheaper per litre than in Regina.

It'll cost you 73.9 cents per litre at Regina Messenger, currently the most affordable in the city. At Regina Cabs, it'll cost you 75.9 cents.

Fas Gas, near Avenue H and 20th Street W. in Saskatoon, has regular for 77.9 cents. It's the same price at each of the Gas Plus locations across the city.

Prices over the last three months have been trending downward since about February. (GasBuddy)
