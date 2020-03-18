Fuel prices in Saskatoon and Regina continuing downward slump

Fuel prices in Saskatchewan's two largest cities have continued a downward slump amid a global oversupply of oil.

GasBuddy.com said prices over the last three months have been trending downward since about February.

It'll cost you about 72.9 to 74.9 cents per litre for regular grade gasoline at places like Costco, depending on which city you're in.

Saskatoon prices at both Costco locations were two cents cheaper per litre than in Regina.

It'll cost you 73.9 cents per litre at Regina Messenger, currently the most affordable in the city. At Regina Cabs, it'll cost you 75.9 cents.

Fas Gas, near Avenue H and 20th Street W. in Saskatoon, has regular for 77.9 cents. It's the same price at each of the Gas Plus locations across the city.