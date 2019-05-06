Independent observer providing oversight during officer-involved fatal shooting probe: Police chief

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) wants an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Geoff Morris on Saturday.

"We have seen officers investigating their fellow officers and we all know how those investigations turn out," FSIN Vice Chief Dutch Lerat said in a news release on Tuesday.

"We are calling on the Regina Police Service to allow for an outside and independent oversight body to be a part of this investigation. We have been calling for this for years and these senseless police-related deaths keep happening," Lerat added in the press release.

Police chief Evan Bray said legislation requires that the Regina Police Service's Major Crime unit investigates the shooting. There will be an independent observer who will provide oversight of the investigation as well.

The Regina police say it is the first death in a officer-involved shooting since 1998 in the city. Bray said there have been four officer-involved shootings in the last 10 years, but none of those resulted in death.

Bray said if there is a coroner's inquest into Morris' death — and he thinks it's very likely there will be one — then the full details of the case would be made public.

"I think it's important to respect that process," Bray said.

Morris, 41, was shot and killed by an officer during an alleged hostage-taking situation early Saturday.

Crisis negotiators and the SWAT team were on scene, and Regina police Chief Evan Bray said police tried to de-escalate the situation between the time of the response and the time the man was shot. Police would not specify the length of the interaction.

The FSIN Special Investigations Unit is looking into the matter.