FSIN hopes for significant investment into education, housing in budget

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan is calling for meaningful investments in First Nations education and housing in today's federal budget.

Federation Chief Bobby Cameron is calling on Ottawa to fulfil its mandate and follow through on its comments that the most important relationship is with First Nations.

"We are lobbying for major investments in the Treaty Right to Shelter and the Treaty Right to Education, especially at the post-secondary level," he said in a release.

"When our people have adequate housing and a better education, they're more likely to succeed and that's a win for Canada."

He also said the budget is the perfect opportunity to prove it and follow through with reconciliation.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau has promised the budget will contain help for workers in need of skills training, young people looking to buy their first homes, seniors worried about their own finances, and patients with high drug costs.