FSIN, father call for arrest after Indigenous woman allegedly threatened at gunpoint

A father is angry no one has been arrested after a man allegedly threatened his daughter and pointed a gun in her face.

Tyrone Mistickokat said his daughter stopped on the side of a highway in northwest Saskatchewan near the town of Pierceland on Aug. 2. She was on her way home to the Waterhen Lake First Nation after buying a set of car tires and a new bed in Cold Lake, Alta.

Mistickokat said a white man driving a tractor confronted the young Indigenous woman. He said the man told her to get off his land and aimed a rifle at her.

"I'm upset he is still sitting at his home or driving a tractor somewhere, enjoying his day. That's not right. If I did that to a Caucasian, you know where I'd be sitting? I'd be sitting in jail already," he said.

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron is also demanding police find and charge the man involved.

RCMP have released a sketch of a man who allegedly threatened an individual with a gun on a highway near Pierceland, Sask. (Submitted by RCMP)

"Whoever he is should obviously should have been arrested by now. We've been working with the RCMP to get on it as soon as possible, to charge him and put him behind bars where he belongs," Cameron said.

Pierceland is located approximately 300 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect. An RCMP news release described the suspect as "an older male with a heavy build and balding white hair. He was wearing a black cowboy hat, a blue plaid shirt, brown suspenders, black boots and wire-framed glasses. He was driving a green tractor hauling hay bales."

As of Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said no arrests have been made.