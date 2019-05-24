#freefoodforever: Regina school plants fruit trees for everyone to enjoy
Community member launches challenge in hopes of using public land to grow food
A school in Regina's north end is planting fruit trees in hopes of one day helping to feed the community.
Grade six and seven students at Centennial School dug up part of their playground to plant apple, plum and cherry trees on Thursday morning.
The class took a field trip to a local greenhouse and learned about what types of fruit could grow in the region, and which plants could withstand the playground activity of 400 kids. Students then voted on what they wanted to plant.
"Our goal is to help the environment and keep apples here for all the people to have some," said Grade 6 student Mutahhar Arif. "We hope to have a day where we just celebrate these wonderful trees and give some apples to everyone."
The idea came from Colinda Madarash, who started the #freefoodforever challenge, with hopes of using public land to grow food for everyone to enjoy.
Madarash used money she raised selling eco-friendly fashions to purchase the perennial trees. She said she hopes to see the movement catch on at other schools and new residential and commercial builds.
"There's lots of things that we can grow in Saskatchewan that grow back every year. Plant once, eat forever," said Madarash.
The students planted six mature trees which are expected to produce fruit as early as next year.
They're already talking about making pie and jam to share with other students and that they could potentially sell outside of the school.
Laurie Blair Dueck, a Grade 6/7 French immersion teacher at Centennial School, said the project would teach the students entrepreneurial skills.
She said they'll also learn lessons about generosity, responsibility and, of course, gardening.
"I think there are so many awesome things we can do in the future now that we have these trees," said Blair Duek. "But also for the kids to take this knowledge home and want to do gardening and produce their own food at home in their own gardens is pretty exciting."
