Sask. carver is making fruit art that's a feast for the eyes and the palate
Hilda Shangotola hopes more people will embrace the art of fruit carving
When most people look at a watermelon or an apple, they see a snack.
Hilda Shangotola, on the other hand, sees swans, flowers and faces.
The Regina-based fruit artist is now sharing her love of fruit carving with others through her Fruit Art School, giving people insights into how totransforms an edible product into a feast not only for the stomach, but also the eyes.
"I would say food craving is like a dance between art and fruit," she said. "Each type of fruit has its own unique qualities — the texture, the colour, the flavour — and as a food carver, I get to take those qualities and turn them into something truly mesmerizing."
Shangotola's interest in the skill was piqued after attending a wedding in the United Kingdom, where she was living at the time. After seeing the display of fruit art, she found herself thinking about it for days after.
"I did a little more digging and found out that it's a whole industry of its own," she said. "And I thought, 'OK, you know what? This is something I really love to do for myself.'"
It came at a time when her sister was battling cancer, which made her reflect on the importance of incorporating fruits and vegetables into a healthy lifestyle.
Since then, she's taken professional courses and carved for everything from corporate events to showers and weddings, as well as adding courses to teach others the skills of fruit carving.
Her work is fuelling interest among the students of her classes, who've learned that traditional artistic skills aren't related to their ability to carve fruit.
"I was so scared because I didn't know how to draw, and I felt maybe that fruit art is for only people who know how to draw," said Chiome Okokwo, who lives west of Regina.
The end results after her first course in the basics surprised her.
"I was really, really proud of myself. I didn't think I could do something like that, so it was fulfilling."
That sort of feedback is just what Shangotola wants to hear.
"I just love seeing their faces light up, knowing that they could create something out of the ordinary," she said. "I just love holding their hands and walking them through the whole process."
It's her hope that translates into more people embracing the art.
"I am really hoping to spark a wave of enthusiasm about the craft and get more Canadians to know about it because it's still uncommon. There's room for many more people to learn this skill, and I'm hoping I can do this in Regina and, hopefully, throughout Canada."
With files from The Morning Edition