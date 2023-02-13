Sask. carver is making fruit art that's a feast for the eyes and the palate

When most people look at a watermelon or an apple, they see a snack.

Hilda Shangotola, on the other hand, sees swans, flowers and faces.

The Regina-based fruit artist is now sharing her love of fruit carving with others through her Fruit Art School, giving people insights into how totransforms an edible product into a feast not only for the stomach, but also the eyes.

Shangotola was introduced to the art of fruit carving while living in the United Kingdom. She's since taken courses to become a fruit carver herself. (Submitted by Hilda Shangotola )

"I would say food craving is like a dance between art and fruit," she said. "Each type of fruit has its own unique qualities — the texture, the colour, the flavour — and as a food carver, I get to take those qualities and turn them into something truly mesmerizing."

Shangotola's interest in the skill was piqued after attending a wedding in the United Kingdom, where she was living at the time. After seeing the display of fruit art, she found herself thinking about it for days after.

"I did a little more digging and found out that it's a whole industry of its own," she said. "And I thought, 'OK, you know what? This is something I really love to do for myself.'"

Listen to Hilda's interview on CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition:

The Morning Edition - Sask 8:51 Regina artist uses fruits and vegetables as artistic canvas Faces, animals, flowers, or intricate designs carved into watermelons, tomatoes, or even avocados. One Regina woman uses fruit and vegetables as her artistic canvas. We find out more about how she got into it.

Fruit carving is a popular tradition at weddings and showers in other countries, now Shangotola hoping to grow its popularity in Canada as well. This watermelon fruit art shows a bride and groom on their big day. (Submitted by Hilda Shangotola)

It came at a time when her sister was battling cancer, which made her reflect on the importance of incorporating fruits and vegetables into a healthy lifestyle.

Since then, she's taken professional courses and carved for everything from corporate events to showers and weddings, as well as adding courses to teach others the skills of fruit carving.

Learning to carve fruits into flowers or other objects has little to do with traditional artistic skills such as drawing and painting, Shangotola says. (Submitted by Hilda Shangotola )

Her work is fuelling interest among the students of her classes, who've learned that traditional artistic skills aren't related to their ability to carve fruit.

"I was so scared because I didn't know how to draw, and I felt maybe that fruit art is for only people who know how to draw," said Chiome Okokwo, who lives west of Regina.

The end results after her first course in the basics surprised her.

"I was really, really proud of myself. I didn't think I could do something like that, so it was fulfilling."

Students at Shangotola's school are amazed at how quickly the basic skills of fruit carving can be picked up. (Submitted by Hilda Shangotola )

That sort of feedback is just what Shangotola wants to hear.

"I just love seeing their faces light up, knowing that they could create something out of the ordinary," she said. "I just love holding their hands and walking them through the whole process."

It's her hope that translates into more people embracing the art.

"I am really hoping to spark a wave of enthusiasm about the craft and get more Canadians to know about it because it's still uncommon. There's room for many more people to learn this skill, and I'm hoping I can do this in Regina and, hopefully, throughout Canada."