Frost? At this time of year? It's more likely than you think

It's here.

Environment Canada has issued frost warnings for several communities across Saskatchewan.

Here's the list of affected areas:

Leader

Gull Lake

Shaunavon

Maple Creek

Val Marie

Cypress Hills

Meadow Lake

Big River

Green Lake

Pierceland

Kindersley

Rosetown

Biggar

Wilkie

Macklin

Lloydminster

​Environment Canada said patchy frost is likely Tuesday morning but they're calling for more extensive frost Wednesday morning, except for in Lloydminster.

They're recommending that sensitive plants be covered for protection.