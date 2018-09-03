Frost? At this time of year? It's more likely than you think
Frost advisories are in effect for communities across Saskatchewan.
It's here.
Environment Canada has issued frost warnings for several communities across Saskatchewan.
Here's the list of affected areas:
- Leader
- Gull Lake
- Shaunavon
- Maple Creek
- Val Marie
- Cypress Hills
- Meadow Lake
- Big River
- Green Lake
- Pierceland
- Kindersley
- Rosetown
- Biggar
- Wilkie
- Macklin
- Lloydminster
Environment Canada said patchy frost is likely Tuesday morning but they're calling for more extensive frost Wednesday morning, except for in Lloydminster.
They're recommending that sensitive plants be covered for protection.