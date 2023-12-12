Frost Regina returning for it's 3rd year

The Frost Regina winter festival is set to return in January for its third year.

The Regina Winter Festival Committee made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Pat Fiacco plaza in Regina, alongside city staff.

The committee said the festival will run from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4, 2024.

The festival will take place at four locations across the city: the Downtown, REAL, Wascana and Warehouse hubs.

The committee said festival-goers can participate in winter activities such as dog sledding, ice skating and the return of the festival's Snow Maze. Activities in the Downtown hub will consist of free events in Victoria Park.

"We are looking forward to having something for everyone in our community, whether you are young or old, new to the city or long timer, there's something here for everyone," said Judith Veresuk, executive director of the Downtown Businesses Improvement District.

The Regina Winter Festival Committee announced that Frost Regina will return for a third year. Four Hubs will be operating winter activities, including a free hub downtown in Victoria Park. (Matt Howard/ CBC)

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said at the announcement that last year's event brought in more than 88,000 people. Masters said she hopes that the festival can bring in more newcomers as well.

"I know that as we continue to grow as a city, a big contingent on how we grow is with new Canadians," she said. "It really is a way to bring community together and connect them."

Mayor Sandra Masters says the winter festival received 88,000 visitors in 2023. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Despite recent financial struggles, the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will still be hosting events in the Real Hub.

The association recently announced that it had lost $5.1 million dollars in 2022. As a result of the financial hardships, REAL requested more than $5.8 million in the city's budget next year.

Masters said REAL's financial state did not impact the festival's planning and programming for this upcoming year.

"I think it's not just REAL, I think it's the city and our utilities that all need to get our finances in order, so I think we'll see at budget what happens," she said.

Masters said recent warm and dry temperatures might impact outdoor activities such as sledding and snow sculptures, but that she's confident activities will be able to proceed as scheduled.