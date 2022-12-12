Frost Regina is coming back in February 2023

Frost Regina is set to return in February after a successful inaugural year for the city's winter festival.

Coun. Lori Bresciani (Ward 4), who also serves as the co-chair of the winter festival committee, told reporters at a news conference at Pat Fiacco Plaza on Monday that this year's celebration will do many of the same things but do them even better, while offering an expanded slate of activities.

"Last year — because, you know, it was still kind of during the [COVID pandemic] — we had to be very careful, and so we're going to be doing a little bit more of both inside and outside," Bresciani said.

This year the festival will celebrate the fun and beauty that can be found in Saskatchewan's winter climate during its Feb. 3-12 run.

Dogsledding, sleigh rides, a public skating rink at City Square in downtown Regina and the outdoor rink on Wascana Lake will all return for this year's edition of the festival.

Frost on Ice, featuring Olympic medallist Elvis Stojko, will offer skating thrills at the Brandt Centre, while GLOW with its light displays will be back at the Viterra International Trade Centre.

Confederation Park will once again be a focal point with ice sculptures, ice slides, a snow maze and an ice dome bar.

The city''s warehouse district will feature a Nuit Blanch sculpture, an ice bar on the Rebellion Brewing patio and a mid-winter Celtic Festival.

From left: Regina Coun. Lori Bresciani, MLA Derek Meyers, Federated Co-operatives Ltd., CEO Heather Ryan, and Regina Mayor Sandra Masters share the stage with Jack Frost during the Frost Regina announcement on Monday. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Mayor Sandra Masters and Bresciani were quick to tout the fact the inaugural year of the festival was recognized by the Globe and Mail, one of Canada's national newspapers, as "one of the best winter festival's in the country."

Bresciani says Saskatchewan's climate will always play a role in the winter festival, but organizers are aiming to be flexible.

Frost Regina, the city's winter festival, is set to return after a successful inaugural year in 2022. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

"When we opened up on the Friday last year, it was blowing [-30 C] … and then as we moved on, it was melting snow, so balancing the weather is a really key part," she said.

Residents who complained about a lack of information will also be pleased to know the festival now has a website and Facebook page that will serve as a hub for the event.

Local business and vendors are also being asked to take part in the festival, according to Bresciani.

The 2023 edition of the festival is being presented by Federated Co-operatives Ltd.

Part of its partnership with Frost Regina means festival passes will be available for purchase at all Sherwood Co-Op locations from Dec. 15 to Feb. 2.