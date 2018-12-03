Frosty conditions responsible for Sask. power outages

Thousands have been left without power as frosty conditions continue to cause outages across the province.

SaskPower has been responding to unplanned power outages across parts of south and central Saskatchewan since Friday, Nov. 30. While power has been restored in some areas, some communities were still without electricity Monday.

A full list of affect communities can be found on SaskPower's website.

A buildup of heavy frost brought on by the recent foggy weather seen in many parts of the province appears to be the culprit.

"Over the weekend we've seen a number of situations...where that frost out there has built up on our power lines, causing them to sag — and, in some — cases break," said Jordan Jackle, a spokesperson for SaskPower.

SaskPower is unsure of the total number of customers affected by these outages, but Jackle says the outage response centre has received "about 25,000 calls" since Friday night.

"I think at this point...it's just a matter of reinforcing that know power outages are no fun for anyone and we really appreciate people's patience out there as our crews were dealing with a pretty significant issue [over] the course of the weekend," Jackle said.

Although crews have been working since Friday to restore power to affected areas, the weather remains a determining factor as to how quickly they can complete the task.

"We are out there making these fixes as quickly and safely as we can," Jackle said. "The end is when the sun comes out and actually burns off some of this frost. So we're really hoping that that happens shortly."

Customers are encouraged to contact SaskPower if they experience a loss of power or come across damaged power lines.