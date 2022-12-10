Residents of a Regina apartment building don't know when or whether they can return home after a fire caused extensive damage Friday night.



The blaze started shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 9 and was limited to one suite on the top floor of the three-storey building on Froom Crescent, an official with the fire department said.



Deputy Chief Dustin McCullough told CBC News on Monday two cats died in the blaze. Emergency personnel were able to rescue two dogs from the second floor.

McCullough said a total of seven people — six adults and a child — were displaced by the fire.

That number doesn't include a person found on the top floor whose condition in hospital was not updated.

There is significant fire damage to the top floor, and heavy smoke damage on the second that has filtered down to the main floor, the fire department said. There is no indication whether residents will be able to return permanently.

Mobile Crisis attended the scene and confirmed it helped one family find accommodation on Friday.

The organization turned over support to the Canadian Red Cross, which provides short-term help with accommodation, clothing and food.The Red Cross confirmed Monday that four displaced families had requested support through its personal disaster assistance.

Rowin Galbraith, 31, was inside his third-floor apartment when the fire broke out.

'Heavy smoke'

He says he was lounging on the couch with his cat, Whiskers, at about 9:50 p.m when he heard a fire alarm and voices from the adjoining apartment.



"The voices got louder and then, before I knew it, the big alarm went off," he said Monday. "I opened my door and all I could see was heavy smoke, very heavy smoke."



Galbraith said he scooped up his cat and "booked it" downstairs, where he could see flames coming from the apartment next to his.



"I put Whiskers in my truck and I turned around to look at the building and there was 10- to 15-foot flames coming out of their window," he said, adding fire crews and police arrived shortly after.

Rowin Galbraith was lounging with his cat Whiskers when the fire forced them from his apartment on Dec. 9. (Rowin Galbraith/Submitted)

Galbraith says he chose to stay with family, and is currently looking for new places to live.

"I'm a grateful guy. For the most part I'm happy that me and my cat are out," he said.

CBC News has reached out to Leenan Property Management, which handles the Froom Crescent building. The company has not responded as yet.

The fire remains under investigation.