'The building is so well made': Tenants celebrate 90th birthday of historic Frontenac
Regina apartment complex, built in 1929, was granted official municipal heritage status in early 2016
The year 1929 has significance for many reasons internationally — from the stock market crash that preceded the Great Depression to the first Academy Awards.
And in Regina, it was the year a stately, elegant apartment building known as the Frontenac sprung up amidst the buildings in the city's downtown.
The building, located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Lorne Street, is known for its unique design, including its arched entryway and Spanish-tiled roof.
Now at 90 years old, its residents held a birthday party Friday for the building, and unveiled a new plaque officially recognizing it as a municipal heritage structure.
Gerry Hill has lived in the Frontenac for about the last decade. Speaking with CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition, he said he appreciates how it's stood the test of time over the years.
"I like the heritage quality of it," said Hill, noting its suites have mostly retained their 1920s charm. "I like the fact that it respects history. The building is so well made.
"I've lived in other apartments where when you walk up the steps, you feel like you're walking on plywood. But here ... it's very solidly constructed."
Hill said new owners who acquired the building a few years ago did renovations to keep it in top shape.
The Frontenac has even inspired Hill, who is a poet and writer, to create a musical based on his experience living in the historic building.
"There's seven characters who interact, much like I interact with my neighbours here in the Frontenac," he said.
The complex was granted official municipal heritage status in early 2016.
It was among several inner-city buildings that received the same honour that year, including the old Weston Bakery building in the Warehouse District, and the old No. 1 Fire Hall in the Heritage neighbourhood.
With files from The Afternoon Edition
