From the lab to the floor and back: Rush goalie Adam Shute's doctoral aspirations

The Saskatchewan Rush's current goaltender has aspirations that go well beyond the sport of lacrosse.

Adam Shute is also studying for a PhD through the University of Calgary -- he told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend he should receive the official title of Dr. Shute in about one year.

The Calgary-born professional lacrosse player is currently researching gastrointestinal sciences, immunology and microbiology at the university's Foothills campus.

"I liked biology and I liked computers, so my project's mostly computer science background of it," he said. 'My boss here contacted me and asked me to join his lab, so I just went after it."

Shute's currently studying how bacteria in the intestinal tract and lungs react with people's immune systems and how it can lead to auto-immune diseases like asthma, Crohn's disease or colitis.

It's a field that wasn't initially interesting to Shute. He said he was first looking at sequencing and analysing genes before being recruited by the lab at the Foothills campus.

Shute said it's kind of shocking for people to hear a National Lacrosse League goalie has a head for the sciences, as people tend to think netminders "have a lower IQ" than other players.

He said he started playing goalie because nobody else wanted too.

"I kind of got suckered into doing it, and I did really good my first time, and [my team] said they really needed me in," Shute said of taking on a goalie job. "I did it again, and then we kept doing good that year… then I just stuck with it."

While he's currently studying things that happen in the human body, he said he hopes to move into a data analysis field after playing lacrosse.

Reflections on a 'rollercoaster' season

The Rush clinched a playoff berth after beating the Vancouver Warriors 12-9 on Saturday night.

The defending NLL champions have had a rollercoaster of a season according to Shute.

Saturday night's win ended a two-game losing streak for the Rush, who are 7-6 on the season.

"We've had a few wins, and then we had a few losses in a row, so hopefully we can get a few wins here and continue right into the playoffs with a bunch of wins in a row here," Shute said before the game.

Shute said, as a backup for a team where backup goalies haven't been played as much, this season has had a few more minutes of play than advertised.

Starting goalie Evan Kirk suffered a lower-body injury in an overtime loss to the Buffalo Bandits earlier this season, and Shute took over Kirk's role.

"It's kind of, really, a shock to see this many minutes for me, but I'm kind of taking it all in right now and getting a lot of experience out of this," Shute said.