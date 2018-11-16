'She was excited to be a mom': Friend remembers pregnant Saskatoon homicide victim

Erin McCrea said her late friend Crystal McFadyen would have been a fantastic mother.

"She was excited to be a mom," McCrea said.

McFadyen never got the chance. Her body was discovered in a burned out house on the 200 block of Avenue F North in July. She was about eight months pregnant at the time of her death, which officials deemed a homicide.

Police have charged 39-year-old Jonathan Rosenthal with second-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains in relation to McFadyen's death.

He was initially charged with arson after the suspicious fire, but was considered a person of interest in the death.

McCrea said she and McFadyen had been friends since they met at a baby shower for a mutual friend about seven years ago. Both were looking for a roommate at the time and they soon moved in together.

The pair connected quickly. They bonded over a love of drinking wine and watching Gilmore Girls.

"It was like we didn't know each other and then we were just together all the time," she said.

"We were both single at the time so it was fun just to not worry about things so we made big piles of leaves and jumped in them with our dogs."

She said McFayden was funny and remembered how they dressed up for one Halloween in similar costumes based off games. McFadyen went as Twister and McCrea as Operation.

She said McFayden didn't care much for cats, but had a soft spot for dogs.

"She had two dogs when I lived with her and she loved them more than any dog has ever been loved in the world."

Crystal McFadyen (pictured) was known to her friend Erin McCrea as a kind and funny woman who loved dogs. (Submitted by Erin McCrea)

They remained friends long after they stopped being roommates.

McCrea said the two had discussed motherhood. Both felt they weren't ready for it prior to their respective pregnancies.

"I never really understood that until I was pregnant with Anthony and then I knew I was made to be his mom. Not a mom, just his mom — and she said that's how she felt, too"

The loss has been hard on McCrea, who said she's remembering her as a friend rather than as a victim.

"I just loved her. She was my friend, always."

- with files from Ashleigh Mattern