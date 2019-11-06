Regina police seize 18 lbs of drugs and nearly $60K in cash during Friday bust

Regina police say a 29-year-old man was busted Friday with thousands of grams of drugs including crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

The man also had $59,920 in cash and several hundred grams of an unidentified white powder, according to a news release.

Health Canada will analyze the powder for identification, police said.

Officers seized 6,677 grams of meth, 1,600 grams of cocaine and 177 grams of fentanyl from a property near the area of Haughton Road and the 3900 block of Seventh Avenue E.

They also found other evidence to corroborate drug trafficking, police said.

The man is charged with possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

The man appeared in provincial court on Monday and was remanded into custody.