Café owner says 'chaotic' construction hurts business

Beata Kowalski said she's fed up with the chaotic construction that surrounds her café, as it impedes customers and puts a crunch on the small business.

A busy construction zone is set up outside the shop. It's part of a city "beautification" project, and this phase of it is expected to last until mid-October.

Kowalski said her business employs about 50 people, but consistent low sales could lead to financial trouble for the Victoria Avenue café.

The thought is daunting.

Kowalski's eyes welled with tears as she described her frustration. She's been in the business for 17 years and said she and her business partners have put their whole lives into Fresh and Sweet.

"​What I'd love to see is for this to not happen to other people. This isn't okay, other people, smaller businesses, wouldn't be able to make it through."

Kowalski said some staff have to walk eight blocks to get to work, despite living one block away. Customers are subject to the same lengthy detours around fencing.

That's in part why Kowalski was upset when she read that the city's acting director for roadways and transportation, Chris Warren, said "if people can avoid the area and take detours, we would always recommend that.

"If we mattered, if a small business mattered, then maybe some consideration would be there, but there is zero consideration when you're just saying avoid the area," she said. "There's more than a road here. There's businesses."

Beata Kowalski said she strives to make work a fun, carefree environment. However, she felt she had to speak out and fight against the construction in order to be heard — and potentially make improvements moving forward. (CBC)

A city spokesperson declined a request for an interview with Warren and issued a statement on behalf of the city that said "businesses and residents along the construction route were made aware about the project and advised prior to the work starting. We continue to ask for and thank them for their patience and understanding."

Construction challenges on 15th

Those at Fresh and Sweet aren't alone with their feelings of frustration brought on by summertime construction. Businesses along 15th Avenue were also affected because of a massive sewer lining project that saw sections of the road closed for weeks at a time.

The street closure led to the three worst weeks of sales for Malty National Brewing company since the brewery opened three years ago, said Kelsey Beach, co-founder of the business.

"It turned August into a money-losing month instead of a money-making month," Beach said. ​"Normally, we would make enough money in the summer to kind of float us through the quiet winter months."

They won't know the ramifications of the closure for a few months, he said.

Until this point, Beach said they've considered their business stable.

"It's helped us realize that things are pretty tenuous," he said. "A series of events like that could lead us to bankruptcy."

Beach said there are lessons that could be learned from this, particularly when it comes to communication from officials.

He noted that construction crews finished up their work on a Friday, but they didn't reopen the roads. Equipment sat unattended to in the street until Monday when the project moved on.

"They just left their street closed, their equipment blocking the whole street for the whole extra weekend, right, which really killed it for us," he said, noting the weekend is the brewery's busiest time.

Beach acknowledged that projects like this are unavoidable, however, he suggested a city liaison could help ease the stress on small businesses.

He said the liaison could keep people abreast of schedules and delays. Furthermore, they could help officials understand the unique needs of the affected shops.

Beach believes the brewery will carry on, despite difficulties endured this summer. However, he said it's easy to see how a different business would go under amid similar circumstances — particularly if communication is lacking.

"Small businesses obviously aren't as insulated from surprises."