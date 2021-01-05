Freezing rain shuts down transit, streets in Moose Jaw

Icy conditions have led to crashes and road closures in Moose Jaw Tuesday morning.

A band of freezing rain led to extremely icy conditions in the city, as well as in areas around Kindersley and Eston.

Just before 9 a.m. CST, Moose Jaw police said Thatcher Drive NW was closed to traffic from before the VLA gate to Stadacona Street W due to numerous vehicles blocking the street.

Many other streets were deemed impassible by the city.

Moose Jaw Transit temporarily shut down its bus service until road conditions improved.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline was telling drivers to stay off the road around Kindersley and Eston, including parts of Highway 7, 44 and 30.

Travel was also not recommended on Highway 44 and 45 around Outlook and Lucky Lake.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said a band of freezing rain was moving quickly across southwestern Saskatchewan, stretching from Rosetown to Swift Current, moving eastward.

By 6 a.m., a freezing rain warning has been issued for a large piece of southern Saskatchewan, stretching from Watrous to Stoughton. Later, the warning was expanded to include Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Saskatoon and Martensville.

Environment Canada says a band of freezing rain will make roads treacherous between Watrous and Oxbow Tuesday morning. (Environment Canada)

Meteorologists believe the freezing rain will last for an hour or two before ending.

Drivers in the area are being asked to be extra careful on the road.