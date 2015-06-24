Free admission when Regina's Wascana Pool opens this summer during evenings

There will be free admission at Wascana Pool in Regina when it opens later next month.

People will be able to drop by for a swim from 12 to 8 p.m., free of charge, weather permitting.

The pool opens June 13 and will remain open until Sept. 8, the city announced in a news release on Wednesday.

It will be the last chance for city residents to cool off as the city will begin to replace Wascana Pool, built in 1947, after the season.

Construction begins in 2020

Public consultation on further planning for the pool will begin in June and demolition will start after the swimming season ends.

The city says construction on a replacement for Wascana Pool will begin in 2020 and it anticipates a new facility could be open by 2021.

"Wascana Pool has been an important part of the community for over 50 years and we want to give all residents an opportunity to be part of this season before we start the renewal," said Diana Hawryluk, Executive Director, City Planning and Development, in the press release.