Employee accused of stealing $1.1M worth of merchandise from Saskatoon business

Saskatoon police have charged a man with theft and fraud in connection with more than $1 million worth of stolen merchandise at a business he worked at.

Police say the investigation began in June 2018 when they received a report from the business in the 2900 block of Idylwyld Dr. N.

The report said that an employee stole merchandise and sold it for personal profit. It's alleged that $1.1 million worth of goods were taken over five years.

The 45-year-old man accused of the crime turned himself in to the police Tuesday.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 9. Police did not name the man or the business.