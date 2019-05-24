Fraud charges stayed for former Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce manager

George Wilson, the former manager for the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce, has had fraud charges he was facing stayed.

Wilson was charged on Jan. 4, 2018 with fraud and theft over $5,000, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP laid the charges after investigating financial irregularities that happened from 2008 to 2015.

Waskesiu Wilderness Region released a statement when the charges were announced, saying it first became aware of anomalies when it was finalizing its 2014-15 financial reports. This prompted an in-depth internal review that found $100,000 had been misdirected.

Volunteers and staff of the Waskesiu Wilderness Region spent months conducting an extensive forensic audit, which uncovered transactions made by Wilson, a former board member, said the Wilderness Region. The audit looked at his personal credit card expenses, unauthorized payments, and other fund transfers between the agency and other non-profit volunteer organizations with which Wilson was involved.

A court official confirmed Friday that the charges against Wilson had been stayed.