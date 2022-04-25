Search for missing Frank Young, 5, enters 11th day

The search for a missing five-year old boy in northern Saskatchewan has entered its 11th day.

The search for Frank Young has already covered almost 92 square kilometres, thanks to the efforts of more than 200 volunteers and 13 search crews, Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head said Friday.

"As we approach the weekend additional volunteers will be needed," he said. "Our volunteer search crews are getting tired."

Head says the community welcomes any outside resources, and volunteers are urged to contact Allister Nawakayas, the community's emergency response co-ordinator.

Young was last seen on Red Earth Cree Nation, located 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, on April 19. That afternoon he was spotted at his home before being seen at a playground in the northern part of the community.

At the time Young was living with his aunt and uncle. The boy's parents live at the Shoal Lake Cree Nation.

RCMP, various First Nations and more than a dozen municipalities have been involved in the search that has included the use of aircraft, boats, canine patrols, high-resolution cameras and underwater cameras.

Searchers have so far recovered no items belonging to the boy.

On Friday, Sgt. Richard Tonge of the RCMP's Carrot River Detachment said there has been no indication the boy has been abducted, which is why no Amber Alert was issued.

Tonge says police have not received any physical evidence indicating what happened to Young and are relying on eye witness statements. Head says searchers are now focused to the south of the home where Young was living, the north of the community near the playground as well as along the nearby river.

Tonge says that the community has experienced warm weather this week, which has allowed them to search areas previously covered with snow.

"We will do whatever it takes to find Frank and bring him home," Head said.