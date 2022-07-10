RCMP confirms death of missing 5-year-old Frank Young

Police and the chief of Red Earth Cree Nation have confirmed that the body of five-year-old Frank Young was found on Saturday near the area from which he was originally reported missing.

Frank was last seen on April 19 playing outside the home where he lived with his aunt and uncle on the Red Earth Cree Nation, about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Despite an extensive land, aerial and boat search of the community and surrounding area, the boy had not been seen since that day.

"At this time, there is no indication of suspicious circumstances," the RCMP said in a media release on Sunday.

"But as he was just located, further investigative steps will be taken, including working in partnership with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and an autopsy will take place."

Officers received a report at about 7:06 p.m. on Saturday that Frank had been located deceased in the river on Red Earth Cree Nation, according to the RCMP.

Police say Frank's family has been notified.

"This is not how anyone wanted the search for Frank to end," Sgt. Richard Tonge, Carrot River RCMP detachment commander, said in the news release.

"Our deepest condolences are with Frank's family, loved ones and community who have been greatly impacted by this tragedy."

'We ask for your prayers and continued support': chief

Red Earth Cree Nation Chief Fabian Head confirmed the discovery of Frank — in the water at Red Earth Cree Nation — on social media just after midnight on Sunday.

Members of the RCMP tactical unit and volunteers from Red Earth and Shoal Lake Cree Nations had been focusing on the Carrot River following the spring thaw.

The Carrot River originates in Wakaw Lake and flows northeast through Red Earth Plains into the Saskatchewan River near The Pas, Man.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the discovery of Frank Young on Saturday, July 9th," Head wrote on Facebook.

"We will be holding a media conference and will release more information at that time. For now, we ask for your prayers and continued support during our time of grief."