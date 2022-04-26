The Red Earth Cree Nation and Carrot River RCMP are providing an update today on the search for a missing five-year old boy.

Frank Young was last seen outside his home on the Red Earth Cree Nation, 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, on the afternoon of April 19.

Despite an extensive search of the First Nation and surrounding area involving RCMP, various First Nations and more than a dozen municipalities, the young boy has still not been found.

The conference call will take place at 10:30 a.m. CST and include Chief Fabian Head and members of the RCMP.

Searchers have looked by plane, boat, foot and car for the missing boy. Canine patrols, high resolution cameras and underwater cameras have been used as well. On Monday, the search was opened up to include volunteers.

Young was wearing Paw Patrol rubber boots and blue and green dinosaur pyjamas.

RCMP said there is no indication that Young was abducted.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call RCMP or 911.