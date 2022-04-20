Grandmother of missing 5-year-old Frank Young addresses public as search reaches 28th day

It's now Day 28 of the search for a missing five-year-old boy from Red Earth Cree Nation.

Frank Young's grandmother Teresa Whitecap was in tears on Monday while addressing the public during a news conference organized by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) in Prince Albert, Sask.

In an emotional statement, made while surrounded by family, Whitecap shared how difficult recent weeks have been and thanked people for their ongoing support.

"The family is overwhelmed with worry and grief," said Whitecap.

"My family are very strong. And the reason that we are strong is because we come together as one."

Frank Young's grandmother Teresa Whitecap, surrounded by family, addressed the public on Monday, May 16, 2022, during an FSIN news conference (Jason Warick/CBC)

Frank Young was last seen outside his home in Red Earth, about 300 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, on the afternoon of April 19. He was also seen at a playground in the northern part of the community.

Whitecap said Monday it was hard for the family to speak publicly, but it is important to talk about the past four weeks and the impact on the family.

"Frank was creative, he was fun loving," said Whitecap. "Frank used to love playing outside with neighbourhood children."

At the time Frank went missing he was living with his aunt and uncle. The boy's parents live at the Shoal Lake Cree Nation.

Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head said on Monday the search will continue until the boy has been found.

"Today we are still telling people to be courageous as well as to be mindful," said Head.

"We are not gonna give up until we find little Frank."