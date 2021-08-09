Fire crews in Regina respond to 4 garage fires in less than 2 days

Regina firefighters were called to four different recent garage fires in less than 2 days. Two of them took place on Saturday night, and the other two happened early Monday morning.

The fires took place at the following locations:

The 2200 block of Athol Street at around 8 p.m. CST on Aug. 7 .

The 1700 block of Regent Street at around 11 p.m. CST on Aug. 7.

The 2000 block of St. John Street at around 2:30 a.m. CST on Aug. 9.

The 1000 block of Rae Street at around 3:45 a.m. CST on Aug. 9.

The fire on Athol Street did not cause significant damage. The Regent Street fire on the same night caused significant damage to the garage and sent one person to hospital.

"They had suffered some minor smoke inhalation, so they were taken to the hospital for some precautionary reasons," said Deputy Chief Gord Hewitt.

The St. John Street fire early Monday morning affected a garage and nearby trees. The fire on Rae Street saw a garage fully engulfed, but was under control within 10 minutes, according to Hewitt.

The fire involving the injury has been deemed an accident, but the other three are still under investigation. Hewitt said he expects the causes of those fires to be determined in the next few days.

He also said it isn't totally abnormal to see a grouping of fires like this.

"It's not the first time that we've had a series of fires over the course of a couple of days," he said.

"So it's probably higher than normal for one week, but it's certainly not totally uncommon."