Four fatal crashes in Sask. over the weekend

Four total people died in four separate crashes over the weekend in Saskatchewan, in the Moose Jaw, Pelican Narrows, North Battleford and Fort Qu'Appelle areas.

A 77-year-old man died in a crash near Moose Jaw on Saturday. At about 4:17 p.m. CST, Moose Jaw RCMP responded to a fatal crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck west of Belle Plaine, about 10 kilometres east of Moose Jaw on Highway 1, RCMP said in a release.

Police said the SUV was travelling north on a grid road approaching Highway 1 and did not slow down for a stop sign. The SUV struck the semi-truck's trailer.

When police arrived, the SUV was engulfed in flames. The 77-year-old man was the only person in the vehicle and was declared dead on the scene.

The 28-year-old driver of the semi-truck did not sustain any injuries.

North Battleford area

Also on Saturday, a 21-year-old woman died from her injuries after a crash on Highway 4 north of Cochin that happened around 7:30 p.m. CST.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and still hasn't been found, police said.

The driver was wearing a red T-shirt, black pants and red shoes. Police are asking the public to report any further information about the driver or the crash.

Pelican Narrows

A 28-year-old woman died in a crash near Pelican Narrows on Saturday.

RCMP said in a release that police attended the scene of a single vehicle crash at about 8:45 p.m. CST. It happened on Highway 135 near Pelican Narrows.

The 28-year-old woman was ejected from the SUV and declared dead on the scene. Five other passengers, ranging in age from 17 to 35, taken to the hospitals in Pelican Narrows and Flin Flon for treatment of injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old woman, left the scene but was later located and has been arrested for impaired operation causing death, police said.

Fort Qu'Appelle area

A 20-year-old woman died in a rollover on Sunday afternoon.

Police were sent to the scene of the crash on a gravel road south of Lebret at about 2 p.m. CST.

The 20-year-old was declared dead at the scene. An 18-year-old woman had critical injuries and was airlifted to a Regina hospital.

A boy under the age of 16 was also injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say the boy is believed to have been driving.