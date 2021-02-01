4 arrested after woman assaulted, left unconscious on side of road: Regina police

Regina police have arrested four people after a woman was beaten and left unconscious on the side of the road, officials said.

Two 17-year-old youths — a girl and boy — and two 19-year-olds have been jointly charged with aggravated assault.

The incident took place on Jan. 30 in the 2000 block of Park Street.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was on foot when she was approached by the suspects who were in a car.

After a verbal altercation, the accused got out of the car and began assaulting the female victim, allege police.

The suspects fled the scene leaving the woman unconscious on the ground. Police said the woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The four accused were arrested on Feb. 6.

Police said two of the suspects arrested were in possession of prescription medication and the victim's bank card.

The 17-year-old boy is also facing charges of failing to comply with conditions, and being in possession of an illegal substance.

The 19-year-olds face additional charges of theft under $5,000, while one of them is also facing a charge of being in possession of an illegal substance.

The accused made their first court appearance on Monday.