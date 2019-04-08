Foul play not suspected after body found north of Regina

RCMP say foul play is currently not suspected in the death of the person whose body was found north of Regina on Monday afternoon.

The victim was a 29-year-old man, according to RCMP. The body was found in the ditch just off of Highway 11, near the new overpass north of the city.

Northbound traffic was delayed while police attended the scene.

A forensic autopsy took place Tuesday. RCMP sais there are still more tests to be done by the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

RCMP did not release the victim's name.