Fougere focuses on moving buses off 11th Ave, boardwalk from Mosaic Place to downtown at campaign event

Incumbent Regina mayoral candidate Michael Fougere's latest campaign announcement focused on moving city buses off 11th Avenue and building a new boardwalk to take pedestrians from Mosaic Stadium to downtown.

Fougere laid out a five-point plan for downtown Tuesday that he said will revitalize the area. Fougere said that while the city is managing the pandemic right now, his five goals are for the longer term.

"The first one is we need to invest in infrastructure in downtown. So I'm proposing that we use parking fine revenues, redirect that to repair sidewalks, light stands, other infrastructure downtown," Fougere said.

In 2019, downtown parking fees totalled about $1.8 million and were deposited into the general city infrastructure fund, Fougere said. Instead, he said he wants the money to stay downtown.

Fougere said he next wants to remove buses from 11th Avenue outside the Cornwall Centre to improve pedestrian accessibility.

"That has been a long-term problem with the business community downtown," Fougere said. "The buses should be removed off 11th Avenue with a transit hub so people can get downtown quickly, but also just not be a block to downtown traffic and people walking across the street."

Fougere said one option is to have a bus hub on Lorne Street, somewhere between Saskatchewan Drive and Victoria Avenue.

"I'm not talking about being out of the downtown at all. It simply is just around the corner, just half a block away," Fougere said.

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District says it proposed Lorne Street as a possible alternative to 11th Avenue as a transit hub. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID) said it is encouraged to see mayoral candidates take an interest in downtown.

"These are things that we discussed with [Fougere] over the years and we're happy to see it on his platform," executive director Judith Veresuk said.

Veresuk said the RDBID originally proposed Lorne Street as an option for removing transit buses and she hopes it will be considered.

Incumbent Michael Fougere held a campaign event on Oct. 20, 2020. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Fougere said another priority is creating incentives for development of vacant lots. He said the city has an "intensification levy," but that "it's not working."

"We don't see a lot of development downtown. So what I want to see is to remove that levy and in some ways talk about how we can incentivize the business community to come into downtown."

Fougere said he would take the lead from the RDBID when it comes to specific incentives.

Veresuk said she'd be interested in exploring what some other cities have done with incentives for historic preservation, specific industries and residential developments.

A view of downtown Regina includes Victoria Park and, in the bottom right, Knox-Metropolitan United Church. (CBC)

"I've always said and we've heard this from a number of consultants that have been through the community over the years. Regina does not have a large residential population in their downtown. And that's something that we really should be looking at," Veresuk said.

Fougere said he also wants to focus on parking and accessibility for the Globe Theatre and Scarth Street mall. Lastly, he wants to build a pedestrian walkway between downtown and Evraz Place.

"It would be like a grand walkway, a wide one for people to walk between events," Fougere said. "This would be a longer term plan to connect Evraz place to the downtown and have a much bigger entertainment and sport event as a corridor for downtown."

Downtown Regina was the focus of incumbent Michael Fougere's latest announcement. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Connectivity between downtown and other areas is important, Veresuk said. She would support a safe, pleasant walkway.

She said the community should be encouraging people to walk, bike or use transit and not drive.

Fougere said he is thinking beyond COVID-19, as the city will get through the pandemic in time.

"I think we could make our city more beautiful downtown, make it more connected to our assets," Fougere said. "So with that, we will have a revitalized, rejuvenated downtown."