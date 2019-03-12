Big dogs find big love and permanent homes after fostering at Sask. energy job site

The dogs of the Meadow Lake and District Humane Society are finding new homes by going to camp.

The shelter has partnered with NexGen Energy to transport the canine companions out to the company's Rook 1 site, located about 150 kilometres north of La Ronge. The dogs are often adopted by the company's employees or acquaintances.

A uranium company exploring northern Saskatchewan, NextGen Energy has fostered more than 20 dogs in partnership with the Meadow Lake Humane Society at the company's Rook 1 site. Leigh Curyer, founder and CEO of NextGen Energy, spoke to host Stefani Langenegger. 7:52

"It's just amazing to see over time how these dogs do transform and react to the environment and the people up there," Leigh Curyer, NexGen Energy's CEO told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Tuesday.

NexGen has fostered more than 20 dogs at the Rook 1 site, all of which have eventually found permanent homes.

Curyer said the company heard about the humane society having capacity problems, with some larger dogs staying in the shelter longer than the smaller animals.

"We thought 'let's grab them because there's no better environment than Rook 1.' We've got an endless amount of space to roam around and enjoy life," Curyer said.

The partnership has been in effect for about four years now, according to Karen Hodd, a volunteer at the shelter.

The bigger dogs can spend up to six or seven months in a shelter when they're awaiting adoption at times, Hodd said.

In some cases, a dog may go what she calls "kennel crazy," a change in behaviour which may see dogs become more agitated due to to pent-up energy. When dogs are sitting too long and aren't receiving the attention they need, they're sometimes transferred to another shelter.

Black dogs and cats are less likely to be adopted, she added, so those dogs are usually the candidates for making the trip to Rook 1.

"Those are the guys we like to send up, the one that are very high energy and like to be with people," Hodd said.

Leigh Curyer said workers at the NexGen Rook 1 site are happy to interact and look after the dogs, in addition to their regular duties. (NexGen Energy Ltd.)

One dog recently fostered at the site had started becoming more aggressive after about three months in the shelter.

"Within probably the first day of going up to camp, he had already relaxed and became the dog we knew he was," Hodd said. "Now he's got himself a home."

Some dogs are at the site for several months while others are adopted quite quickly.

The Meadow Lake and District Humane Society is entirely run by volunteers and it's the only shelter in the immediate area. The next closest shelters are located in North Battleford, Prince Albert or Cold Lake, Alta.