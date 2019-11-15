Fossil fuel motion withdrawal an opportunity, not a defeat, says Regina environmental group

The executive director of the Regina Public Interest Research Group said she understands why city councillors withdrew a motion that would limit sponsorship by fossil fuel companies, but hopes they continue pushing toward renewable energy use in Regina.

Krystal Lewis, executive director of the public interest group, was among the delegations speaking to city council on Wednesday about the withdrawn motion.

She said in the future, councillors should focus on consultation with constituents first so there won't be the same blowback.

"I don't want the intimidation and the aggression that they received to discourage them from continuing to bring up those bolder decisions," said Lewis, whose organization is a student-funded resource centre at the University of Regina focused on social and environmental justice.

"I don't want them to be discouraged, and I look forward to seeing more of these things introduced."

Last week, Ward 6 Coun. Dan LeBlanc proposed an amendment to a motion that would add fossil fuel producers and sellers to the list of companies that are not allowed to pay for naming rights to city buildings.

Following pushback, city council unanimously decided to withdraw the motion on Wednesday.

The Enviro Collective Network of Regina said it doesn't see the withdrawal as a defeat.

"This is not a retreat. This is a regroup," co-chair Maureen Huot said. "There's definitely a sentiment that the other side is well-funded and well-organized, and we had a very strong display of that. But unfortunately, it was for the wrong reasons."

Maureen Huot said the fossil fuel motion defeat is a chance to regroup, not a defeat. (Maureen Huot)

Huot said in the debate that followed, the original spirit of the motion was lost. It's important to think about the moral scope of the fossil fuel industry and whether it aligns with the City of Regina's ideals as it moves toward a renewable future, she said.

"This is the time for decisive action. There is no more kicking this down the street, because it's already going to affect our children and our grandchildren," Huot said. "We owe it to them to do right."

Concerns about social media misconceptions

Lewis said she wasn't able to deliver most of her presentation, because Mayor Sandra Masters asked people to focus on the amendment, rather than the online or public reaction.

However, Lewis said it's a good idea to reassess policies on sponsorship, adding she's concerned about the influence the fossil fuel industry may have on politics.

The industry's influence can show itself through misconceptions that pop up on social media, she said. When people talk about phasing out oil and gas use, they are often incorrectly accused of being anti-worker, Lewis said.

"People have been talking for decades about what a just transition [away from fossil fuels] can look like," and maintain it should include support for workers, Lewis said.

Rather than grinding the economy to a halt, a transition from fossil fuel use should involve a series of steps, she said.

She also said she's frustrated when people suggest those who want to transition from oil and gas should sit in a cold house or never drive a car.

"That's all that's available to us right now. But we could still research and put energy towards alternatives," Lewis said. "There have always been people imagining a different, better future in the current in their current time."

Surprised by premier's involvement

Lewis said she knew there would be some pushback to the original council motion, but said she didn't expect Saskatchewan's premier to "respond so aggressively."

In a Jan. 20 social media post, Premier Scott Moe called the motion "absurd," saying it was a "hypocritical attack on the hardworking workers and employers that fuel Saskatchewan's economy and fund important community initiatives."

Moe said if the motion passed, he would assume Regina no longer wanted to receive its share of municipal surcharges from SaskPower and SaskEnergy.

Regina City Council’s Executive Committee has passed an absurd motion that would restrict energy companies from sponsoring or advertising with the City of Regina. I commend Mayor Sandra Masters and the three other Councillors for voting against this.<br><br>Read my full statement: <a href="https://t.co/Nz4Mjjjjr9">pic.twitter.com/Nz4Mjjjjr9</a> —@PremierScottMoe

"It was pretty shocking to me to see him drop absolutely everything and within a few hours respond swiftly … [with] that kind of intimidation and bullying, rather than, like, trying to listen to municipalities if they're trying to push for massive change," said Lewis.

Huot also said she was surprised to see the premier weigh in. Authentic conversations are needed, she said, instead of attacks.

"We don't have to reinvent the wheel here in good old Regina," Huot said. "There are so many wonderful things happening all around the world where there are governments who listen to the people and listen to the science."

Huot said conversations on renewable energy should be non-partisan, and focused on what's best for Regina's citizens.

"We need to just get back to the table and keep trying to further Regina towards a more renewable, sustainable stance," she said, "and explaining it to everybody so that it doesn't cause an uproar and it doesn't waste people's time."