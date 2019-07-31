Competitors take to the screen for Fortnite tournament in Regina
Up to 640 players are expected to try their hand to qualify for the finals on Friday night
When Tanner Cale won his first Fortnite match, he yelled so loud he woke his dad.
Now, Cale is one of hundreds playing in Regina for his chance at a $10,000 prize pool. The Saskatchewan Fortnite Championships are being held at the Queen City Ex from July 31 to August 2nd.
Cale plays a couple hours a day, he said, and hopes to have a good shot at winning this week.
"I just like how it's so unpredictable," Cale said. "You never know what type of player you're gonna be up against."
Players start out on a bus and jump onto the map in the game, Cale explained. It's all luck-based until there's only one player standing. Cale hopes he's in the finals on Friday night.
We thought, why not do it here in Saskatchewan?- Mark Lloyd, General Manager at Matrix Gaming
The $10,000 Fortnite tournament is held by Matrix Gaming, in partnership with the Queen City Ex and SKL Esports. The $10,000 will be divided among the four top winners with first place getting $7,500. Organizers expect up to 640 competitors.
"Esports is a growing thing just in general, worldwide," said Mark Lloyd, general manager of Matrix Gaming. "We thought, why not do it here in Saskatchewan?"
Lloyd said Evraz approached his company about putting on the tournament.
"I just get enjoyment out of watching other people have fun playing games," Lloyd said. "For me, it's when I see people having fun, that's what motivates me."
If this year is successful, Lloyd hopes to turn it into an annual event, he said. He also hopes a crowd will be out on Friday night to cheer on the finals.
Rae-Lynn Teale brought her 10-year-old son from Nipawin to play in the tournament. She said she's excited to see her son compete, but thinks video games have to be balanced with other things in life.
"I'm not a big fan of the gaming all the time," Teale said. "In the winter, I'm fine with it. In the summer, get outside."
Teale said she lets her son play Fortnite and other games but also has him go out to the lake, go to playgrounds, and participate in different activities to keep the balance, she said.
On Wednesday, some of the tournament-goers were so excited, they dressed up as their favourite characters from the game.
Kat Ehmann dressed up as Zoe, and Haiden Ehmann went with Raptor. They said they've had many young kids coming up to them asking them to do some of the famous dances from the game.
"Everyone loves them," Zoe said. "They're yelling, 'Oh my gosh!'
The tournament is helping bring people together, Haiden Ehmann said.
"It's unique and interesting," he said. "Finding this cool thing that everybody's really into — it's kind of neat to get around people that you have similar interests with."
