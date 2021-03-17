Skip to Main Content
Fort San, Sask., rejects proposal to move addictions centre to village

The council of Fort San, Sask., a resort village 70 km northeast of Regina, has voted no on letting the Pine Lodge Treatment Centre relocate there.

Pine Lodge Treatment Centre in Indian Head was damaged by fire in December

Pine Lodge is an addictions treatment centre, serving inpatient clients in 28-day periods, that had operated in Indian Head for years. Damage caused by fire and smoke forced the facility closed in December. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

The addictions recovery centre, which offers a 28-day inpatient program funded by the province, was in the community of Indian Head, about 30 km to the south.

Residents check in voluntarily after detox. 

Staff of the centre had located the vacant Calling Lakes Centre in Fort San, used for years as the Prairie Christian Training Centre, and said it was the only suitable new space in the area where they could relocate. 

Fort San's mayor, Steve Helfrick, said delegations arguing for and against were both strong.

Council decided 3-0, with Helfrick abstaining, that the centre did not fit the definition of Residential Care Facility as defined in the village's zoning bylaw.

