Driver survives being ejected from vehicle, run over after crash near Fort Qu'Appelle

A 31-year-old man is in critical condition after a crash one kilometre east of Fort Qu'Appelle on Highway 10.

RCMP were called to the scene on Sunday at around 9:10 p.m. CST.

The man's half-ton truck hit the guard rail and flipped. He was ejected from the truck, then was hit by another car while lying on the highway, police said. He was the only occupant of the truck.

The motorist who hit him remained on the scene and wasn't injured.

STARS transported the man to Regina General Hospital. He is in stable but critical condition.

The crash is still under investigation.