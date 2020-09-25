Former Street Culture CEO retires amidst workplace allegations, investigation

The former CEO of Regina's Street Culture Project is retiring, amidst an investigation into his behaviour after allegations of a toxic, manipulative and abusive workplace arose earlier this year.

Kim Sutherland, through a news release on Thursday night, announced his retirement from the Street Culture Project about 25 years after he started the organization.

The announcement comes as a third-party investigator is examining the workplace environment at Street Culture and allegations about sexual, verbal and physical harassment of staff and youth, some allegedly at the hands of Sutherland.

Sutherland had previously refused to comment on the allegations to CBC News. Previously, he had said he was fully in support of the investigations into the allegations against him.

"Succession planning for my retirement has been in the works for over four years now," Sutherland said in the Street Culture news release.

"Given recent allegations and the ensuing investigation, the time to close this chapter for me is now."

Sutherland said he will respect the due process of the investigation through his "full cooperation and silence."

The investigation into the allegations at Street Culture is expected to conclude in November of this year.

Two weeks ago, the Street Culture board announced Scott Cruickshank would become the interim CEO of Street Culture Project. Cruickshank will continue to serve in that role until a successor is chosen.