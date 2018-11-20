Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox to be sentenced Tuesday

Justin Cox, a former Saskatchewan Roughrider, is scheduled to be sentenced in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday.

Cox pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on September 5. He was arrested more than a year ago for two separate incidents alleged to have occurred in August 2017.

At that time Regina police said they received a call from a hospital about a woman who said she had been physically assaulted by Cox and a call from an employee at a business who alleged Cox pointed a gun at them.

Cox is scheduled to appear in court next month to face one charge of assault with a weapon.

Numerous legal battles

The former Riders defensive back is also facing charges related to other matters.

Cox was arrested in October of this year after a weeks-long manhunt that saw Regina Police issue a call for public help to locate the man.

He was wanted on assault charges for an incident that allegedly occurred in September of this year, where police said a woman sustained injuries "consistent with a physical assault."

Cox was also charged with breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance charges after he was located.

