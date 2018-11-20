Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox to be sentenced Tuesday
Cox pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on Sept. 5
Justin Cox, a former Saskatchewan Roughrider, is scheduled to be sentenced in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday.
Cox pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on September 5. He was arrested more than a year ago for two separate incidents alleged to have occurred in August 2017.
At that time Regina police said they received a call from a hospital about a woman who said she had been physically assaulted by Cox and a call from an employee at a business who alleged Cox pointed a gun at them.
Cox is scheduled to appear in court next month to face one charge of assault with a weapon.
Numerous legal battles
The former Riders defensive back is also facing charges related to other matters.
Cox was arrested in October of this year after a weeks-long manhunt that saw Regina Police issue a call for public help to locate the man.
He was wanted on assault charges for an incident that allegedly occurred in September of this year, where police said a woman sustained injuries "consistent with a physical assault."
Cox was also charged with breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance charges after he was located.
