Skip to Main Content
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox to be sentenced Tuesday

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Justin Cox to be sentenced Tuesday

Justin Cox is set to be sentenced in Regina Provincial Court today after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily harm on Sept. 5.

Cox pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on Sept. 5

CBC News ·
One of Justin Cox's numerous legal battles is set to be resolved in court Tuesday. (CBC)

Justin Cox, a former Saskatchewan Roughrider, is scheduled to be sentenced in Regina Provincial Court Tuesday.

Cox pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm on September 5. He was arrested more than a year ago for two separate incidents alleged to have occurred in August 2017.

At that time Regina police said they received a call from a hospital about a woman who said she had been physically assaulted by Cox and a call from an employee at a business who alleged Cox pointed a gun at them.

Cox is scheduled to appear in court next month to face one charge of assault with a weapon.

Numerous legal battles

The former Riders defensive back is also facing charges related to other matters.

Cox was arrested in October of this year after a weeks-long manhunt that saw Regina Police issue a call for public help to locate the man.

He was wanted on assault charges for an incident that allegedly occurred in September of this year, where police said a woman sustained injuries "consistent with a physical assault."

Cox was also charged with breach of undertaking and breach of recognizance charges after he was located.

- With files from CBC News and The Canadian Press

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories