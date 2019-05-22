Former Sask. Roughrider Head Coach John Payne dead at 86
The Saskatchewan Roughrider’s Twitter account says former Head Coach John Payne has died.
Payne coached 1976 team that went to Grey Cup, but lost
Former Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach John Payne has died, according to the's Twitter account. He was 86
Payne coached the Riders between 1973 and 1976. He lead the team to the playoffs during each of his seasons as head coach.
Payne took the team all the way to the 1976 Grey Cup against the Ottawa Rough Riders, but ultimately the Riders lost 23-20 in Toronto.
Payne left the Riders after the 1976 season but continued his coaching career throughout the CFL and NFL until 1997. Payne was inducted into the Rider's Plaza of Honour in 2002.
"We extend our sincere condolences to the Payne family," the Rider's Twitter account read.
