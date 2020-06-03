Former Sask. Roughrider joins protests in Washington, D.C.

A former Saskatchewan Roughrider, born and raised in Regina, is now on the front lines of protests in Washington, D.C.

Rallies and protests have erupted in the United States in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd. The black Minneapolis man died after he was detained by police officers, one of whom had his knee pressed against Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Tamon George moved to Washington in 2012. He watched on Monday night as police used tear gas to clear protestors to make way for U.S. President Donald Trump to pose for a photo holding a bible in front of a church.

George joined protestors the following day.

"Right now in America, we're at a critical time and I think the masses of people are really starting to understand how racial injustice and systems of oppression work," he told CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition.

"Because of that, being out on the streets right now and protesting is becoming ever so important."

Tamon George said he's wearing a bulletproof vest and goggles while he protests, because he doesn't know what to expect. (change.org)

The overall mood in the city is tense, George said. Seeing protestors shot with rubber bullets and pepper sprayed on Monday added to the intensity of the situation.

George said every day since has been a standoff. Seeing military personnel on the streets of Washington D.C. added more fuel to the fire.

He said being in a crowd of people expressing their first amendment right, living with the fear of being pushed, shoved or shot with rubber bullets, is better than doing nothing.

For George, even as a Canadian, participation in the protests is necessary for many different reasons.

"I have a family here now, this is where I live. For me, I think this is significantly bigger than just the colour of somebody's skin," he said.

"We're talking about systems of oppression here that exist globally."

George said he had family members who attended the rally hosted in Regina on Tuesday.

He also mentioned the incident where someone in Regina posted a video of a black teacher trying to get into his own car on social media with a caption that said, "Just happened on Keller ave watched the whole thing happen lock your doors!!"

George said he's hopeful the movement will make lasting change in the U.S. and in Canada.