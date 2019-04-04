'It's a very positive change': New group home opens in Regina for former Valley View residents

Carol Biggin says she's sad to see Valley View Centre — where her brother Lyle Miller used to live — closing, but she's optimistic about his new home

"I think it's a very positive change," Biggin said.

Valley View was built in 1955 near Moose Jaw, Sask. and had space for 1,500 residents with physical or intellectual disabilities. The province announced in 2012 the centre would be closing due to its deteriorating condition.

Miller is one of six men who used to live in Valley View that have moved to a new group home in Regina. On Thursday, they celebrated its grand opening with a barbecue for the new residents, their families and community members.

"He's a creature of habit, so we were expecting him to have adjustment issues," said Biggins. "We didn't see any."

Relocating residents

Biggin said she and her family stayed away from Miller's new home for three weeks so he could settle in. During that time she received reports from staff members overseeing the transition about how he was handling the change.

"They just said he's doing fine and we came to see," she said. "He was absolutely fine and he's been that way ever since."

She said the new home is closer to family, allowing cousins he hasn't seen in 30 years to come visit.

Regardless, she said she was disappointed to find out Valley View was closing.

"Our experience was very positive there," she said. "But as things progressed it was easing our minds to see what could could be, and in actual fact what has come to be, so very, very happy about that."

Closure criticized

Valley View's closure was criticized by people concerned about the longtime residents who had formed relationships with staff.

The centre was first slated to close in 2016, but that was extended to 2018 and then again to December 2019, largely due to difficulties finding new homes for residents.

"Some of the challenges have been just the timing and making sure that clients are comfortable with the move, making sure that the families are okay," said Minister of Social Services Paul Merriman at the event on Thursday.

He said building new homes has also delayed the process.

"We had to do some new physical builds across the province to be able to meet the needs of the clients," he said.

"Some of [the former residents] had been there 15 years, some of them have been there 40 years, so we want to make sure that their new home was comfortable."

He said there are still 24 residents who need new homes, but Valley View is still on schedule to close in December.